YOAKUM — The Yoakum Bulldogs exploded in the third quarter to cruise to a 41-17 victory over the Palacios Sharks Friday night at Bulldog Stadium.
The players felt relief to finally play a game as the COVID-19 pandemic looms large.
“I am very excited. At the beginning of the season I was not sure if we would get to play or not,” said Yoakum QB Blake Gordon.
Gordon torched the Sharks secondary on three occasions for touchdowns, completing 7 of his 9 passes.
The first half featured a defensive battle as neither offense could get anything going. Palacios, following a untimely holding penalty, had to settle for a Jacob Hernandez 31-yard field goal on its first drive.
The Shark defense held on to the lead throughout the first half until Gordon found Jace Knocke open on a 11-yard slant for a Bulldog touchdown with 1:15 remaining, giving Yoakum a 7-3 halftime lead.
It was a tough evening for Palacios QB Anthony White. White’s stat line was not indicative of his play Friday night. While only completing 8 of his 25 passing attempts, White was on target throughout the evening. The Bulldog defense did a tremendous job keeping White contained and forcing the ball out earlier than White would have preferred.
“I thought our defense pretty much handled them all night. Our kids played hard,” Yoakum coach Bo Robinson said.
After making their adjustments at halftime, Robinson and the Bulldog offense went right to work. Gordon got the scoring started when he hit a wide open Austin Sherrer for a score.
After forcing a Sharks punt, physical running back Dorien Hights powered his way 77 yards for a touchdown. Hights led the team in rushing with 129 yards on 9 carries.
Gordon continued the scoring barrage when he connected with Kadarius Price for a 50-yard touchdown.
Jayden Jones concluded the third quarter scoring with a 6-yard touchdown run, giving Yoakum a 35-3 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Gordon gives the credit for their offense success to his men up front. “We had a lot of good protection tonight,” he said. “Guys were coming open, and I made the right reads.”
Following a Deandre Enoch 18-yard touchdown run in the fourth, Palacios finished the game with two scores of their own.
White ran in from 8 yards, then followed that score with a touchdown pass to Bryce Menchaca.
“We came out a little tight early, but I felt our kids physically handled them all night. In the second half we relaxed a bit and got things rolling,” said Robinson.
Enoch added, “We did very well, but we have things we need to continue to work on.”
A main component to the success of the Bulldog offense was its ability to run and throw.
“We want to be able to run the football. If you are going to play deep into the season, into December, you have to be able to run the football,” Robinson said. “I thought Gordon did a good job of finding the open receivers and we did a good job of catching the ball.”
Yoakum will look to build upon this game against Smithville next week. Palacios will look to rebound when it takes on Rice Consolidated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.