Reese Johnson jumped at the opportunity to return for his third season with the Victoria Generals.
Johnson was member of the Generals’ 2018 team that won the Texas Collegiate League championship and played an important role in helping last year’s team reach the playoffs.
“I love it,” Johnson said. “My first year here, I came in toward the tail end of it, and that’s when we won the championship. That was an awesome experience. I definitely wanted to come back. I had another good year last year and we just fell short at the end.”
Reese Johnson @reese_johnson17 takes batting practice before the @VicGeneralsTCL game against the @missionsmilb at Riverside Stadium. pic.twitter.com/dZS3slBdie— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 16, 2020
Johnson had an idea of what to expect when he initially joined the Generals after redshirting his freshman year at Sam Houston State.
He played at Riverside Stadium in high school at Dripping Springs, which defeated Victoria East in a three-game area playoff series.
“I remember coming in here and seeing the atmosphere of a ballpark like this,” Johnson said. “It’s obviously pretty cool place to play. We came in and the fans were into it. We ended up losing that one, but it was cool experience to be here.”
Johnson was a multi-sport athlete at Dripping Springs. He was a regional qualifier in track and started at quarterback in football.
Reese Johnson @reese_johnson17 is in his third season with the @VicGeneralsTCL pic.twitter.com/Ax4OBwoy7p— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 16, 2020
He accounted for 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns his senior season and was named the district’s MVP.
But Johnson hurt his shoulder as a senior, and at 5-foot-10, 180 pounds figured his future was in baseball.
Johnson played his redshirt freshman season at Sam Houston State before transferring to Temple College for his sophomore season, which was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once the TCL announced it would play abbreviated season this summer, Generals coach Michael Oros didn’t hesitate to reach out to Johnson.
“He’s a great guy in the locker room and he does a lot of things for us on the field,” Oros said. “It was really a no-brainer to bring him back.”
Johnson, who has transferred to Angelo State for his sophomore season, is thankful to be back on the field.
“That was the biggest thing – getting some at-bats,” he said. “We were off for so long and coming back and trying to get back in the swing of things. We’re just fortunate we were able to play again.”
Johnson usually plays third base for the Generals and bats at the top of the order. He hit second in Thursday night’s game against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas at Riverside Stadium.
“He likes to get hit by a pitch,” Oros said. “We like that because it gives us another way to get on base. He can do a lot of things with his speed and we like to put him in those positions.”
The Generals have experienced quite a bit of turnover on their roster this summer, but Johnson still hasn’t given up on making the playoffs.
“We’ve been in some of these games and we just fell short at the end or just miss that one hit,” he said. “Our record doesn’t show a great year, but I think we’ve got enough talent that we can pull it together and make a run.”
Johnson has gained another year of eligibility, and with three years remaining, Oros wouldn’t mind seeing him in a Generals’ uniform again.
“Especially with all these new rules, we’re allowed to bring guys back,” Oros said. “He can be our first four- and maybe five-year player, which has been unheard of.”
Goliad grad Tuffy Dornburg @tuffy_d is hit by a pitch for the @VicGeneralsTCL against the @missionsmilb pic.twitter.com/6uKD6fyVL7— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 17, 2020
Generals win in extra innings
Jonathan Tapia hit an RBI single to score Josh Elvir with two outs in the bottom of the 11th to give the Victoria Generals an 8-7 win over the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Thursday night at Riverside Stadium.
The Flying Chanclas (9-5) scored two runs in the top of the 11th to take the lead, but the Generals (6-9) rallied to avoid the series sweep and end San Antonio’s five-game winning streak.
The game was played with the international tiebreaker and each team started extra innings with a runner on second base.
Victoria East coach Kyle Craft @kylecraft17 throws batting practice to the @VicGeneralsTCL before their game against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas. pic.twitter.com/KGrmDNK1iN— Mike Forman (@mikeforman21) July 16, 2020
Ambren Voitik had an RBI single to score Payton Robertson, who began the inning on second base. Voitik scored on singles by Elvir and Hobbs Price to tie the game.
After Reese Johnson hit into a fielder’s choice and Price stole second, Tapia drove the ball over the shortstop’s head for the winning hit.
Kyte McDonald hit a three-run home run to give the Flying Chanclas a 5-2 lead in the sixth inning.
But the Generals scored two runs in the in the eighth on RBI singles by Steven Bonuz and Jose Diaz. They tied the game in the ninth on a pinch-hit single by Elvir.
The Generals had a runner on third with one out in the 11th, but were unable to score.
The Generals used six pitchers and Dalton Aspholm got the win despite yielding two runs in the 11th.
The teams will play again in San Antonio at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Generals return to Riverside Stadium at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday to play the Round Rock Hairy Men.
