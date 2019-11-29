Faith Academy 42, Flatonia 28
Points: (FA) Hannah Bazar 14, Faith Kucera 13, Jaylen Dorset 5; (FL) Mica 5, Janecka 5.
3 pointers: Faith Kucera 2, Halftime: Faith Academy 17, Flatonia 13; Records: Faith Academy 5-3.
