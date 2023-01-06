2022 in photos: A look at sports highlights

The El Campo Ricebirds take to the field before a rivalry game against the Bay City Blackcats on Oct. 7 at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
From a heartbreak defeat in Arlington for Refugio at the state football championships to Cuero being defeated in the semifinals, to Hallettsville winning state championship in the Class 3A state softball championship, 2022 saw the highs and low of sports. Here are some of our favorite sports feature photos from 2022.
Hallettsville’s Madison Mikes hugs catcher Macie Jansky after winning the Class 3A state championship game against Coahoma on June 2 at the University of Texas’ Red & Charline McCombs Field in Austin.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Amy Ohrt poses for a portrait with her group of horses she uses to compete with in rodeos across the United States.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Astros Hall of Fame inductee Terry Puhl throws one of the ceremonial first pitches before the Astros take on the Oakland Athletics on Aug. 13 at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Cuero players celebrate after clinching a 58-56 win in the third overtime period during the Dec. 2 Class 4A, Division II regional final against Silsbee at NRG Stadium in Houston.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
St. Joseph’s Mark Olguin pitches during the March 16 game against Cuero at Riverside Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Yorktown’s Seely Metting and Victoria West’s Jadyn Smith were named MVPs of the Victoria Advocate All-Area basketball team.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria West’s Sydney Harvey slides safely into third base during a District 29-5A game against Victoria East on March 10 at the Youth Sports Complex.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Bay City’s Victoria Sliva surfaces during the girls’ 100-yard breaststroke at the District 27-5A swimming and diving meet between Victoria East, Victoria West, Bay City, El Campo, Wharton, Palacios and Van Vleck at the Victoria Independent School District Aquatics Center.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Refugio’s Caleb Hesseltine throws during a scrimmage game against Goliad Aug. 12 at Refugio High School.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria East’s linebacker Trent Zappe signs his National Letter of Intent to play football at Western Kentucky University Feb. 2 at Victoria East High School.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
St. Joseph’s Harper Edwards tees off during the Lauren Johnson Memorial Tournament on March 4 at The Club at Colony Creek.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
A referee is reflected in a puddle during a scrimmage between Shiner and Tidehaven on Aug. 12 at Shiner’s Comanche Stadium.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria East’s Mason Sockwell stops a runner from stealing second base during the District 29-5A season opener against Corpus Christi Carroll at Riverside Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
In back, Refugio senior Eziyah Bland and junior Chai Whitmire embrace after the Bobcats’ 54-28 loss to Hawley in the Class 2A, Division I state championship. In front, junior Doug Contreras tells freshman Johnathan Solansky, “We got next year.”
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria West’s Katarina Zarate looks at the bases during a District 29-5A game against Victoria East March 10 at the Youth Sports Complex.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Jerod Fikac, puts on his cap before signing his contract to become Cuero’s newest athletic director and football coach on March 24.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
The ball flies past Victoria East’s Josh Shannon during the April 11 District 29-5A game against Victoria West at Riverside Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria East’s Micah Porter opens up his hands for the ball during spring football practice on April 18 at Victoria East High School.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Industrial’s Karys Howard digs the ball during a Nov. 7 regional quarterfinals game against Yoakum at Cuero High School.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Shiner’s Ryan Peterson has been named the Victoria Advocate all-area baseball MVP.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Cuero’s Brandt Patek tries to get past his teammate Sean Burks during football practice Aug. 3 at Gobbler Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
The sun comes up over the horizon during football practice Aug. 8 at Victoria East High School.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
The sun comes up over the horizon during football practice Aug. 8 at Victoria East High School.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria West takes the field to start the Aug. 26 game against San Antonio Davenport at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Bay City’s Alex Estrada evades the defense during the Sept. 2 non-district game against Edna at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Edna’s Braylen Harris gets possession for Edna after a Bay City fumble during a non-district game Sept. 2 at Bay City Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
UHV’s James Clark heads the ball during a Sept. 1 game against Mary Hardin-Baylor at the University of Houston-Victoria.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Runge’s Patrick Segura prepares to lead the team out of the tunnel to start the Sept. 16 non-district game against Bloomington at Bobcat Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria East’s Andres Pous takes down Corpus Christi Carroll’s Leroy Rodriguez during the Sept.23 District 14-5A, Division I game at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria East’s Roland Gonzalez retired from his position as head football coach and campus coordinator after 11 years of coaching the Titans. “It’s been great being a part of this team, and the support has been tremendous,” Gonzalez said.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria West lifts the boot after securing a 33-23 win over Victoria East during the annual Battle for the Boot game at Memorial Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Cuero’s Daylon Gibbs catches his breath after making a catch during the Nov. 25 Class 4A, Division II regional semifinal game against Hamshire-Fannett at Legacy Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Franklin’s Jayden Jackson evades Edna’s defenders and runs the ball in for a touchdown during the Dec. 8 Class 3A, Division I state semifinal game against Edna at Legacy Stadium.
Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com
Victoria East first baseman Josh Shannon gets his hand on first base during a District 29-5A boys baseball game March 15 at Riverside Stadium in Victoria.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Heath Bures, right, father of Ganado’s Jaxyn Bures, and his mother, Michele Bures, center, celebrate after Ganado’s win over Weimar in a District 29-2A softball game on April 5 in Weimar.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Yoakum pitcher Slayde Rice scoops a ball while Industrial’s Matthew Davis dashes to first during a District 28-3A game on April 12 in Vanderbilt.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
The Acadiana Cane Cutters rush the mound after winning the TCL championship game against the Victoria Generals on Aug. 6 at Riverside Stadium.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
El Campo band students and alumni perform for the crowd at halftime during the season opener between El Campo and Cuero on Aug. 26 at Ricebird Stadium.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Calhoun’s Morgan Gray digs during a District 30-4A volleyball game against Orange Grove on Sept. 13 at Calhoun High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
The Harvest Moon rises over Memorial Stadium during a non-district game between Victoria West and Alice on Sept. 9.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Bay City running back Jada Andrews runs the ball during a game against El Campo Oct. 7 at Ricebird Stadium in El Campo.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Shiner’s Charlotte Grosenbacher keeps the ball in play during the District 27-2A title match on Oct. 25 at Schulenburg High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Shiner’s Rakin Wallace runs the ball during a Class 2A, Division I area round game against Mason on Nov. 18 at Hutto Memorial Stadium.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria East’s Madison Lemons collides with West’s Daizie Fuentez during a District 29-5A game April 8 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
The sun sets over a Victoria Cobras practice on Sept. 15 in Victoria.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Hallettsville senior Emily Migl, left, and Kaylie Olivarez, right, have been named Victoria Advocate All-Area softball Co-MVPs for the 2022 season.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
The Victoria Generals celebrate Adam Becker winning the home run derby at the 2022 Texas Collegiate League All Star Game in Riverside Stadium.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Hallettsville's football players celebrate their upset victory against Hitchcock on Oct. 28 at Brahma Memorial Stadium.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Flatonia’s Jaidyn Guyton attempts to evade Shiner St. Paul’s defense after receiving the ball on Aug. 26 at Comanche Stadium.
Chase Cofield | ccofield@vicad.com
Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.