 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Photography

Best sports photos of 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria General’s Samuel Benjamin lies on the field before the start of a game against the Baton Rouge Rougaroo on June 18 at Riverside Stadium.

Last year, staff photographers from the Victoria Advocate published more than 5,000 photos. For this week’s Your Life, Photo Editor Duy Vu selected his favorite frames to highlight the best work in sports.

Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Bay City’s Ethan Yates dives off the board during the District 29-5A diving meet on Jan. 21 at the VISD Aquatics Center.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Kailee Marques hugs her teammate Vanessa Oubre after the Warriors defeated Laredo Martin 1-0 during a Class 5A bi-district game at Southside High School on March 25 in San Antonio.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Sydney Harvey slides into home plate for a run during the District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial on March 26 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Weimar’s Camille Garcia’s braid flops in front of her eyes as she crosses the finish line during the Ganado District Track Meet at Indian Stadium on March 31 at Ganado High School. Garcia placed first in the 100-meter dash.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Caden Mozisek attempts a catch near the end zone during a District 15-5A, Division I game between Victoria East and Corpus Christi Carroll at Memorial Stadium on Sept. 9.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Schulenburg’s Kiesean Johnson hugs his teammate Kenny King after the Schulenburg Shorthorns defeat Port Aransas 57-50 during a Class 2A regional final on March 5 at the Cuero Gym.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Brandalyn Rice maneuvers the ball away from defenders during the District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Carroll on Jan. 8 at Victoria East High School.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Patrick Cates, left, helps Victoria East’s TJ Vargas off the ground during Tuesday’s 7-on-7 game on June 15 at Memorial Stadium.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Kc. Boren, of Victoria, goes down the San Marcos River at the start of the Texas Water Safari on June 12 in San Marcos.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Anneliese Covarrubias kicks the ball toward Skylar Shaffer during a District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi Moody on Jan. 22 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Jaddyn Lesikar saves the ball from going out of bounds during a Class 5A, bi-district round against Roma on Feb. 12 at W.B. Ray High School in Corpus Christi.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Shiner senior Doug Brooks drives down the field and shrugs off a Hawley defender during the Class 2A, Division I state championship game on Dec. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Falls City Head Coach Mark Kirchhoff hugs senior Cody Arrisola following their loss to Stratford during a 2A, Division II state championship game on Dec. 16 in Arlington.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Elizabeth Windberg crosses the finish line to take first place in the 400-meter relay during a District 29/30-3A area meet on April 15 at Tiger Field in Goliad.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West breaks their huddle during Tuesday’s District 29-5A game against Corpus Christi King on March 9 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria East’s Joey Lee pitches during a District 29-5A game against Victoria West on March 16 at Riverside Stadium.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Goliad’s Abby Yanta jumps up in the air with joy to Brook Jackson, left, as the Tigerettes take the fourth set during a Class 3A state semifinal match against East Bernard on Aug. 2 at Yoakum High School. Goliad won 3-1.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Weimar's Camille Garcia slides into second base during a regional final game between Weimar and Ganado on May 27 at Ganado High School.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria Northwest’s Luke Bastian, 10, pitches the ball during a practice on June 22 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex. “Baseball has taught me how to feel better and how to be better and not be mad about things,” he said.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Falls City senior Grant Jendrusch tosses the ball back to a ref after scoring a touchdown during a Class 2A, Division II state semifinal game against Mart on Dec. 10 at Wildcat Stadium in Elgin.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Tanner Luke dives in front of the judges during the District 29-5A diving meet on Jan. 21 at the VISD Aquatic Center.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West's Jadyn Smith, left, grabs the rebound during a Class 5A area round game against Sharyland Pioneer on Feb. 24 at Calallen High School in Corpus Christi.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

The ball lands on Victoria East’s Caroline Breaux during Tuesday’s District 29-51 game against Corpus Christi King on Jan. 19 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Bay City's Sadie Garcia lies down in the grass to catch her breath during the VISD Cross Country Relays at Riverside Park on Aug. 14.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Calhoun's Sean Flores slides into third base during a nondistrict game against Victoria West on April 10 at Sandcrab Field in Port Lavaca.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Kenedy's Regan Villarreal's backplate displays a photo collage of his father who died this August during a football practice on Sept. 15 at Lion Stadium. "It's a way of me showing I'm playing for him," Villarreal said.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Schulenburg's Bryce Wilson is hit in the face by a defender while going up to the basket during a Class 2A regional final against Port Aransas on March 5 at the Cuero Gym.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

The Cuero Gobblers prepare to take on San Antonio YMLA during a Class 4A, Division II bi-district round on Nov. 11 at Gobbler Stadium.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria West’s Kevin Rankin gives his mom Christina Rankin a hug after a Class 5A area round win over Sharyland Pioneer on Feb. 24.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Damarion Austin bites onto his cross before he takes off during a District 28-3A Track and Field Meet on April 7 at Tidehaven High School in El Maton.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Faith Academy's Tyler Torres drives the ball toward the basket during Friday's TAPPS 2A bi-district game against Bryan Allen on Feb. 26 at Faith Academy.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Falls City senior Cole Thomas tries to run the ball through Stratford’s defensive line during the 2A, Division II state championship game on Dec. 16 in Arlington.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Victoria Generals’ Adam Becker, right, prepares to catch the ball before Acadiana Cane Cutters’ Jerrett McDonald can slide back to first base during a TCL semifinal playoff game on Aug. 4 at Riverside Stadium.
Best sports photos of 2021
Buy Now

Bay City’s Braylon Williams opens up his hands for the pass during a football practice on Oct. 20 at Bay City Memorial Stadium.

Recommended For You


Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Photo editor

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.