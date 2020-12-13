Texas CrossRoads Softball has collected 638 Toys for Tots, breaking their goal for 2020 by more than 100.
The youth softball organization collected toys at a two-day donation event in early December and will bring the toys to Victoria County Toys for Tots.
Co-founder and coach Robert Hinojosa said they are setting a goal of more than 1,000 toys next year. They aimed to collect 500 toys this Christmas.
“People aren’t really going out as much to the stores and dropping things in bins like they normally would,” Hinojosa said. “So, it definitely was a concern. Even with the bad weather we had coming in last week, we were determined in some some way or another ... to find a way to get these guys some toys.”
The Victoria County Toys for Tots aims to help less fortunate families by providing toys to all children in the Crossroads area who wouldn’t experience the joys of Christmas, according to their website.
Toys for Tots is a nationwide not-for-profit organization started by a Marine Corps member in 1947.
Hinojosa, who is also a former Marine, began organizing toy donations with Texas CrossRoads Softball in 2017 and estimates 2,000 toys have been donated from the softball team to Victoria County Toys for Tots — which donates only in the Crossroads area.
To find a toy drop-off location, visit victoria-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx.
