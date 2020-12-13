Toys for Tots 2020

Texas CrossRoads Softball players collected 638 toys for Victoria County Toys for Tots at the St. Joseph Field of Dreams on Dec. 5 and 6, breaking their goal of 500 toys.

 Contributed photo by Texas CrossRoads Softball

Texas CrossRoads Softball has collected 638 Toys for Tots, breaking their goal for 2020 by more than 100.

The youth softball organization collected toys at a two-day donation event in early December and will bring the toys to Victoria County Toys for Tots.

Co-founder and coach Robert Hinojosa said they are setting a goal of more than 1,000 toys next year. They aimed to collect 500 toys this Christmas.

“People aren’t really going out as much to the stores and dropping things in bins like they normally would,” Hinojosa said. “So, it definitely was a concern. Even with the bad weather we had coming in last week, we were determined in some some way or another ... to find a way to get these guys some toys.”

The Victoria County Toys for Tots aims to help less fortunate families by providing toys to all children in the Crossroads area who wouldn’t experience the joys of Christmas, according to their website.

Toys for Tots is a nationwide not-for-profit organization started by a Marine Corps member in 1947.

Hinojosa, who is also a former Marine, began organizing toy donations with Texas CrossRoads Softball in 2017 and estimates 2,000 toys have been donated from the softball team to Victoria County Toys for Tots — which donates only in the Crossroads area.

To find a toy drop-off location, visit victoria-tx.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx.

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Business Reporter

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.