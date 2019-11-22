CUERO – The Edna Cowboys (8-4) saw their season come to an end in the area round Friday night at Gobbler Stadium as the undefeated George West Longhorns captured a 12-3 victory.
Each team struggled to move the ball as the defenses took center stage. Both teams combined to accumulate just 374 yards of total offense on the night.
It was the big plays by George West that proved to be costly for the Cowboys.
Longhorn tailback Michael Upton tallied the game’s first touchdown when he broke loose on a 66-yard run to paydirt with 2:14 left in the first quarter. The extra point sailed wide left, keeping the score at 6-0.
The Cowboys’ lone score of the contest came with 10:25 left in the second quarter when Santiago Villanueva kicked a 24-yard field goal that capped a seven-play, 53-yard drive.
A 36-yard run by Coltan Orr gave George West a 12-3 lead with 2:01 left in the third quarter. The extra point was blocked as the score capped a seven-play, 63-yard drive.
Edna’s Santiago attempted a 52-yard field goal with 4:29 left in the first half, but it was well short, and the Cowboys had a scoring opportunity slip through their hands with less than two minutes left in the first half when a wide-open receiver dropped a would-be touchdown.
De’Qare Brown paced the Cowboys rushing attack with 17 carries for 51 yards while Logan Carroll ran eight times for 41 yards. Carroll also completed two-of-five passes for 41 yards with one interception. Drake Tarver caught one screen pass for 39 yards.
George West’s Coltan Orr and Michael Upton each rushed for 69 yards while Brenden Henicke finished with 43 yards on the ground.
Orr also completed one pass to John Zuniga for 48 yards.
