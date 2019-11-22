PORT LAVACA — Running back Charles Shorter came into El Campo’s Class 4A, Division I area playoff game with a banged up shoulder.
But Shorter took the same approach he does when he’s 100 percent.
“I’m not a selfish person,” Shorter said. “If I can’t get it, I want my teammates to get it. It really doesn’t matter to me.’
Shorter rushed for 177 yards and two touchdowns, and Johntre Davis added 163 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Ricebirds to a 49-13 win over Beeville on Friday night at Sandcrab Stadium.
El Campo improved to 10-2 and moved into the regional round against Liberty Hill, a 66-7 winner over La Feria.
“Always have to do it for my team,” said Shorter, who carried 17 times and scored on runs of 57 and 30 yards. “The line did wonderful. They stepped up their game tonight. They’ve been doing wonderful all year.”
Davis figured he’d have the lion’s share of carries with Shorter hurt and Rueben Owens out with an injury.
Davis was right and he carried 34 times while scoring on runs of 2,5, 24 and 1 yards.
“I knew they were going to feed me all night,” Davis said. “I knew I was going to get the ball a lot. I just had to do it and get the ball and score.”
The Ricebirds rushed for 350 yards and averaged over 5 yards per carry. They racked up 19 of their 24 first downs on the ground, and had a time of possession edge of 36:29 to 11:31.
“Johntre and Charles are not going to back down,” said El Campo coach Wayne Condra. “They’re fighters. They’re going to go. But it starts up front. Those offensive linemen came off the ball tonight. Beeville has a good defensive line and they gave us a lot of different looks. But our guys did the job.”
The Ricebirds also took care of business on defense, limiting the Trojans (11-1) to 132 yards and four first downs.
“Coach (Elliott) Babcock did a heck of a job making sure those guys lined up right tonight and they really flew around to the football,” Condra said. “That’s the one thing defensively that we’ve gotten going the last few weeks and it has made us a better defense.”
The Ricebirds got interceptions from Conner Williams and Isaiah Anderson, and Kaden Alcalais recovered a fumble.
“The coaches got some real good information about all their offensive stuff so they knew exactly where to put us and we made the plays,” said Williams, who also had and a sack. “Our defense has been lock down all season and we’re going to continue to play that way.”
Beeville tied the game at 7 on a 10-yard run by quarterback Seth Gomez on the final play of the first quarter, but did not score again until the fourth quarter.
“They controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” said Beeville coach Chris Soza. “Our kids played hard. We had too many mistakes in the first half. Offensively, we shot ourselves in the foot with penalties and turnovers and never got started. But you have to give them credit. They played a great game.”
The Ricebirds also played a clean game with no turnovers and only four penalties.
“The last couple of weeks we’ve been making mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot,” Condra said. “Tonight we didn’t do that and I think we showed how good of football team we can be when we take care of things.”
