It was a frantic few final minutes for the Ganado Indians and Corpus Christi London Pirates Friday night at LaVernia Bear Stadium, in a thrilling 23-16 Ganado win.
Ethan Guera scored on a 6-yard run with 1:35 left in the game to give the Indians a 15-10 lead, which many assumed would be the game-winner.
Sixteen seconds later, Ganado was stunned when Donyae Castaneda returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards, handing the Pirates a 16-15 lead.
The Indians didn't stay stunned for long, however. They put together a season-saving drive in 71 seconds, with Kyle Bures-Guerrero scoring on a 1-yard run with 8 seconds left to give Ganado the 23-16 win.
Ganado improved to 9-3, and London fell to 9-2.
With the win, Ganado will play Poth in the regional round.
Bures-Guerrero had 47 yards rushing with the TD and finished with 179 yards passing and a TD. Guera had 35 yards rushing and a TD. Riley Hurt had 64 receiving yards and a TD, while Louis Olvera added 57 receiving yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.