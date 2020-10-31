BEEVILLE — Injecting fuel into engines and adrenaline into drivers, the Texas Mile made its return on Friday after being canceled because of the pandemic in March.
Since it began in October, the three-day event has been hosted on the last weekends of March and October with the exception of this March. Drivers and spectators flocked to Chase Field in Beeville on Saturday, the busiest of the event, with a need for speed.
The international motor sports event was first hosted in Goliad and moved between Victoria and Beeville over the years. This October marked its return to Beeville from Victoria and included gearheads from the Crossroads and even farther.
Since they were teenagers, Kevin Hale and Jon Cochrum, both of Wharton, have built and rebuilt cars. After working for five years at Trailer Place, a Wharton trailer business, and their third year at the Texas Mile, Hale and Cochrum were happy to be driving something new down the airstrip.
“We’re into muscle cars more, but this car was just too good to pass up,” Hale said of the 2002 Chevrolet Corvette they were driving in Beeville.
With a removable steering wheel and roll cage installed, Hale also donned a helmet as he drove 190.8 mph on Saturday with the Corvette’s 1,000.3-horsepower engine — something he and Cochrum increased by about 400 horsepower with modifications when they bought the car.
Also driving Saturday was Misty Hartman, a first time Texas Mile participant from Corpus Christi.
She said she and her husband had driven at The Texas Mile before. After buying her 2018 Mercedes Benz C63 AMG, Hartman registered to drive herself.
When getting up to the starting line, she said she gets nervous energy.
“It is nerve wracking,” she said. “But once I pressed on the gas, I wasn’t scared after that.”
The mile stretch of tarmac used for drivers was parallel to another straight stretch where spectators set up a tailgate-style area to relax, make food and watch the drivers zoom by.
RVs and barbecue pits sat next to trailers where drivers stored their cars and made last-minute adjustments.
Coincidentally falling on Halloween, the event had some families handing out candy for some of the children there.
Drivers from California to Florida presented cars and motorcycles from the U.S., Europe and Asia.
A few included Shelby GTs, Lamborghinis and some trucks that attempted to wow fans who watched the large speedometers on the side of the airstrip.
Many of the cars and motorcycles were worked on specifically for speed and racing events like the Texas Mile.
In Hale and Cochrum’s Corvette, a roll cage was added and more work done to the engine. But other work is in their future, like realigning parts of the body and painting the front bumper.
They plan to work on their Corvette and keep coming back to the Texas Mile in the future.
“This thing — it was built to drive fast,” Hale said.
