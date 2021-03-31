Victoria College pulled within three points of Navarro College midway through the second half Wednesday, but fell 81-63 in a Region XIV East Division basketball game at VC’s Sports Center.
Jordan Wallace and Miles Macadory scored 15 points each for the Pirates.
VC falls to 5-10 on the season.
VC closes out the regular season at Kilgore College at 4 p.m. Friday.
