Photography

Showcasing spring ball

The ball flies past Victoria East’s Josh Shannon during a District 29-5A game against Victoria West at Riverside Stadium.
Heath Bures, right, father of Ganado’s Jaxyn Bures, and his mother, Michele Bures, center, celebrate after Ganado’s win over Weimar in a District 29-2A softball game April 5 in Weimar.
Victoria West’s Maliea Huerta smiles at teammates after a run during a District 29-5A game against Victoria East on April 8 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Victoria East’s Andrew Rivera pitches during the April 11 District 29-5A game against Victoria West at Riverside Stadium.
Victoria West’s Angel Maldonaldo runs to first base during the April 11 District 29-5A game against Victoria East at Riverside Stadium.
Yoakum players celebrate after a run during the April 12 District 28-3A game against Industrial at Industrial High School.
Weimar’s Kaelyn Williams makes a catch on first during a District 29-2A game against Ganado on April 5 in Weimar.
Victoria East’s Mia De Los Santos records an out ahead of a Victoria West runner on April 8 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Victoria East’s Mason Sockwell opens up his glove for the ball as Victoria West’s Jay Guerrero begins his slide into second base during the April 11 District 29-5A game at Riverside Stadium.
Industrial pitcher Clay Martin lets one fly during April 12’s District 28-3A game against Yoakum at Industrial High School.
Yoakum pitcher Slayde Rice scoops a ball while Industrial’s Matthew Davis dashes to first during a District 28-3A game on April 12 in Vanderbilt.
Victoria West’s Beau Woods slides into third base during the April 11 District 29-5A game against Victoria East at Riverside Stadium.
Weimar’s Hannah Fisbeck hits a single during a District 29-2A softball game against Ganado on April 5 in Weimar.
Victoria West catcher Grace Weiler makes a catch during a District 29-5A game against Victoria West on April 8 at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Victoria West’s Oscar Tovar bats during the April 11 District 29-5A game against Victoria East at Riverside Stadium.
Yoakum centerfielder Ty Gordon celebrates after a run during April 12’s District 28-3A game against Industrial.

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

