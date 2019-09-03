UHV men’s soccer players Brody Patience and Gian Marco Cordoba swept Red River Athletic Conference Men’s Soccer Player of the Week honors for the week of Aug. 25-Sept. 1.
Patience, a senior from Douglas, Isle of Man, had his hand in all three first-half scores in the Jaguars’ 4-0 win over Oklahoma City. Patience scored two goals – including the game-winner – and assisted on another goal to be named RRAC Offensive Player of the Week.
Cordoba, a junior transfer goalkeeper from Richland College, recorded his first save in his first start for the Jaguars. He faced four shots, including one on goal, and turned that shot away for the clean sheet to earn RRAC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
This was the second set of weekly conference awards for the 2019 men’s soccer season.
