For three years Astros fans have had to deal with the near-constant bombardment that came after the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal.
But all of that changed Saturday night when the Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series for the championship title.
"Hopefully this will show these guys are the real deal. Hopefully, it gets rid of that stigma from 2017," said Sam Delgado, 73, of Port Lavaca. "It's going to take a long time for those to see how great the team is because of everything, but this is the first step."
The team has faced calls from other fans for players to be banned from the sport, calls to take away the 2017 World Series championship, claims the 2017 championship is illegitimate and allegations of cheating in the face of persistent success over the last six years.
For the Astros fans who watched Game 6 of the World Series Saturday in Victoria winning gave them a sense of validation of the team they cheer for every year.
At Buffalo Wild Wings, families, couples and fans who had watched the team dating back to when they were known as the Colt .45s were on hand hoping to see their team's dynastic run be legitimized and quiet the critics they've heard from for the past three years.
Fans were decked out in Astros gear from jerseys of their favorite players to custom Astro shirts they had made as they cheered every strikeout and every big play as the game wore on.
They watched the pitchers' duel for five innings and once Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hit a titanic home run in the bottom of the sixth fans erupted knowing the World Series trophy was close to being in their team's hands.
Delgado, came to the sports bar to watch the game because of the atmosphere of being around other fans.
"Being around people from all over cheering the team there is nothing like it," Delgado said.
Delgado has been an Astros fan his entire life and even attended games back when they played at Colt Stadium when the team was the Colt .45s. He feels the championship this year puts the team on the path to being seen in the same light as the San Antonio Spurs where its sustained success just made them undeniable despite how they were discounted early on.
Other fans like Victoria resident Richard Diebel, 61, who was with his daughter Kassidy Diebel, 16, the championship is special because it's not tainted by the cheating scandal.
For Victoria resident Mark "Big Dog" Tisdale, 60, who was dressed in custom Astros shirts with his wife Diana Tisdale, 57, the trophy is also great to see for long-time manager Dusty Baker.
With the victory, Tisdale plans to buy a trash can from Wal-Mart put the Astros logo on it and under it write "Forget about it."
As the final out approached, fans across Victoria erupted into excitement and embraced each other over the 2022 World Series champions.
At Academy Sports + Outdoors, fans watched huddled around a smartphone streaming the game propped on a grill outside the store. They patiently waited for the last few outs so they could buy their team's championship gear.
When Alvarez hit the home run, Port Lavaca residents Fabian and Kaylyne Sanchez, 26, grabbed their sleeping children Landon Sanchez, 2, and Prezton Sanchez, 5, and drove to Victoria to get their team's gear.
"After they took the lead (Fabian) said come on let's go," Kaylyne Sanchez said.
They were at the front of the line when the final out was recorded with both their young children still fast asleep.
The line at the store built quickly after the final out as fans honked their horns, cheered and hollered "Let's Go 'Stros."
For them, this win was vindication for the team.
"This one is for real," Diebel said.