CORPUS CHRISTI — Victoria East senior Kyleigh Spree-Kolos delivered a hat trick to lead the Lady Titans to a 5-0 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Carroll on Tuesday night at Cabaniss Field.
Chloe Spencer assisted two of Spree-Kolos’s goals, while her third was unassisted.
Jonbenet Limon and Hailey Bast recorded the other two goals for the Lady Titans, who improved to 10-4-1 overall and 5-1 in district play.
