Kyleigh Spree-Kolos makes most of her goals look routine, but her third goal on Tuesday night was one she’ll never forget.
The Victoria East senior became the first player in school history to record three goals in one half.
“It’s crazy to think I’d be the first one to do it,” Spree-Kolos said. “It’s exciting.”
Spree-Kolos’ hat trick was the eighth of her career and first of the season as the Lady Titans ran away with a 4-1 District 30-5A win over Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Stadium.
East remained tied for first place with Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial and improved to 9-4-1 overall and 4-1 in district play heading into its bye week.
“We did really well and kept good possession,” Spree-Kolos said. “We were able to get as many points as we could early, and we looked really good.”
Less than a week after signing with Our Lady of the Lake University, Spree-Kolos was already showing others why she’ll be playing at the next level when her high school career is over.
Spree-Kolos scored her first goal 7 minutes into the match and followed with her second goal 10 minutes later.
Chloe Spencer drilled her eighth goal of the season on an assist by Zoe Bast and Spree-Kolos added her final goal with 4 minutes left in the first half to give the Lady Titans a 4-1 lead.
The Lady Trojans’ lone score came with 12:38 remaining in the first half.
“We were able to execute some of the things we’ve been working on and the things that we still need to get better at,” said East coach Misty Boenig. “It shows how this team is resilient and they’re going to keep fighting no matter what. It comes from the leadership from our seniors. They take a loss and they learn from it and keep moving forward.”
East was determined to bounce back after its loss to Veterans Memorial on Friday.
The Lady Eagles held the Lady Titans scoreless — a feeling the team wasn’t used to.
“It made us push hard,” said East defender April Aguirre. “It hit us hard, but we know what we can do and it made us work even harder.”
Madisen Gay and Aguirre combined for 18 steals to lead the Lady Titans’ defense.
Spencer finished with two assists.
“Every game needs to look like this one,” Spree-Kolos said. “We have to execute and continue keeping possession.”
The Lady Titans will use the bye week to rest and heal with the second round of district set to begin Feb. 11.
East resumes play Feb. 4 against Carroll.
“It comes at good time,” Boenig said “It gives the team a chance to rest, and it’s something they definitely need as we inch toward the end of the first round of district. It’s gives us a chance to work on the things we need to for the second round.”
“We’re going to be communicating more and continuing to improve,” Aguirre added. “If we do that, anything can happen.”
