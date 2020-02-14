PORT LAVACA — Kyleigh Spree-Kolos delivered a hat trick and Victoria East opened the second half of Distirct 30-5A play with a 4-1 win over Calhoun.
The Lady Titans are now 12-4-2 overall and 7-1-1 in district action.
Chloe Spencer scored East's fourth goal on a assist by Jonbenet Limon.
Spree-Kolos' goals were assisted by Lauren Vahalik and Spencer. Her third goal was unassisted.
Madisen Gay and April Aguirre led the Lady Titans' defense with 24 steals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.