Inclement weather conditions brought an anticlimactic end to Victoria East’s spring football season.
After not having any spring football in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, head coach Roland Gonzalez announced on Wednesday the Titans annual spring game was canceled due to the storms.
“The UIL gives a certain amount of time to get everything in and we’re pushing towards the end of it,” Gonzalez said. “Right now there’s no indication as to when the weather’s going to let up.”
The spring game was meant to be the culmination of five weeks of practices, giving East a chance to see which players would step up to earn a starting position.
After returning six players from last year’s Class 5A, Division I bi-district playoff team, East had a number of spots on offense and defense that needed to be filled.
“A lot of people have stepped up,” said senior defensive lineman Zakary Mendieta. “Everyone’s out here trying to get their starting job, everyone’s fighting for it, everyone wants to play, out here coming to practice and we’ve just got to get better.”
East was already fighting to get practices in after the Titans were unable to train during the week of May 14 due to what Gonzalez described as an “in-house matter.” Gonzalez declined further explanation.
The Titans were able to practice on Monday and Tuesday, but the rest of the week had a focus on getting the rust off and getting back into shape before the summer.
“We’re just working on our conditioning and getting better and focusing on our bodies and making sure we’re in top tier shape heading into next year,” said senior wide receiver Terrance Terrell. “Our route running, definitely. Our ability to watch the ball coming in and getting better on that from a receiver standpoint of things. We’ve got a lot of new stuff coming in this year.”
One major goal of spring ball was to build team unity and cohesiveness as the players adjust to seeing newer, younger faces on the roster.
“We’re just trying to work together as a team and get our chemistry up,” said junior offensive lineman Macario Martinez. “Basically get used to having new bodies and everybody else there. We have so few seniors but our sophomores coming up are going to help us a lot more. I’m an upcoming junior now, but me being on varsity last year helped out a lot cause now I know how to work together and bring together everybody else as a team.”
Ja’Carrian Giles at running back and Thomas Vargas and Brysyn Gardner at wide receiver and defensive back were just a few names the coaches and players mentioned to have stepped up during spring ball.
East will have to wait a little longer to figure out its starters for 2021, but will have 7-on-7 tournaments in the summer to continue working on techniques before the preseason.
The 7-on-7 tournaments start June 8 with games being played on Tuesdays against Victoria West, Cuero and Calhoun.
“I want to see us more together,” Martinez said. “Where everybody’s able to do their part without all of us screaming at each other, and being able to move and do plays solid without anybody messing up. Even if there’s one hiccup, somebody’s able to pick it up and be like I got you. Everybody’s got each other’s backs from before.”
