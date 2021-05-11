D'Andre Fillmore hasn't played much on the defense for Victoria West
But going into his junior season, Fillmore will be counted on to play both sides of the ball.
"It's a new position so I've just been trying to learn," Fillmore said. "I've been working everyday at safety and just be ready to play. We all have to learn new positions this year."
Fillmore and Victoria West will pad up to have their first competitive game since Dec. 26 when they play in their spring game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The spring game is the culmination of three weeks of spring practice and the players are itching to get on the field for the game, especially after last year, where they were unable to have any sort of a spring season.
"I'm really excited," Fillmore said. "We actually get to play each other and see what we can do this year. We all just have to come out and go as hard as we can."
The game brings an opportunity for the Warriors athletes to show what they can do, especially with a large senior class leaving.
"Everyone knows they have a chance to earn a spot," said Araqua Franklin, a junior. "We've been going out there everyday and pushing each other. There's trash talk and everyone is just competing, you know they guy across from you wants to be better than you. We're just gonna keep doing that in the game."
Head coach Courtney Boyce has liked the mentality his team has had throughout the spring and wants to see how players react when faced with adversity in the game.
"The most important thing for me is to see everyone compete," Boyce said. "I want to see everyone get after it and go out there trying to win and get better. That's what this game gives you a chance to see."
