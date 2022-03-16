AUSTIN — Richard Gill Jr. hit a three-run home run, but UHV dropped an 8-7 decision to St. Edward’s on Wednesday at Lucian-Hamilton Field.
The Jaguars lost their seventh straight game and dropped to 8-13 on the season.
The Hilltoppers improved to 17-7.
Tyler Price, Colton Salas and Brayton Cardwell pitched for UHV.
The Jaguars return to Red River Athletic Conference play at 3 p.m. Friday when they open a three-game series against Texas College at Riverside Stadium.
