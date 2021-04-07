AUSTIN — UHV had only three hits and dropped a 10-0 decision to St. Edward's University on Tuesday at Lucian-Hamilton Field.
Richard Gill Jr. had a double and a single and Maxwell Sheldon doubled for the Jaguars, who dropped to 4-18.
Hayden Leopold had his hitting streak snapped at 13 games.
The Hilltoppers (8-15) had 10 hits against five UHV pitchers, including home runs by Chase Cos and Blake Holub.
The Jaguars return to Red River Athletic Conference play at 1 p.m. Friday when they host Jarvis Christian College in a doubleheader at Riverside Stadium.
UHV 000 000 0 — 0 3 2
St. Edward's 103 402 x — 10 10 0
Blake Russell, Kolbe Kutac (3), Charles Chavez (4), Carson McKenna (4), Andrew Loudermilk (6) and Maxwell Sheldon. Trent Rosenauer, Brady Huckfelt (5), Deven McGrath (6), Jayson Flores (7) and Cullen Ainsworth. W: Rosenauer. L: Russell. Highlights: (UHV) Richard Gill Jr. 2-for-2, 2B; Maxwell Sheldon 1-for-1, 2B. (SE) Morgan Allen 3-for-3, 2 2B, 3 R, 2 RBIs, SB; Chase Cos solo HR; Blake Holub 2-for-3, HR, 2B, 3 RBIs. Records: UHV 4-18; St. Edward's 8-15.
