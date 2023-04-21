The St. Joseph’s Flyers (13-12, 8-4) defeated the San Antonio Christian Lions (18-8, 8-4) 4-3 in their final district game of 2023.
Strong pitching and timely hitting was the theme for the Flyers on Friday night at Riverside Stadium as starting pitcher Vic Nunez began the game with four no hit innings to shut down a lineup that put up 11 runs on the Flyers on March 28.
“Vic has done a tremendous job, he kind of struggled early on but his last three outings have been outstanding,” Flyers head coach Manuel Alvarado said. “We’re going to need that going into the playoffs.”
With Nunez dominating on the mound, the Flyers lineup was able to get on the scoreboard with some timely hitting. Jackson Morris, who was hitting ninth in the line up, beat the throw on a high chopper that got the Flyers on the board in the second inning. Next, Jonah Cantu was hit by a pitch to reach first base and put the Flyers up 2-0.
A Lion throwing error on a hard hit ball by Cantu in the fourth tacked on another run in the bottom of the fourth. It looked like the Flyers were getting ready to cruise with Nunez having a no hitter in tact.
The Lions responded in the top of the fifth with their first two hits of the game. A single by Nolan Amerman loaded the bases with no outs. When the lineup turned over with two outs, a single by Bode Allen tied things up at 3.
With the game tied at three in the bottom of the fifth, Flyer Bentley Blinka came up with one of the biggest hits of the game. A line drive over the right fielder's head rolled all the way to the wall and allowed Blinka to reach third with one out. The triple was followed by a strikeout. With two strikes and two outs Eli Moss played the role of hero with a RBI single to bring home Blinka and re-establish the Flyers' lead.
“That’s something we’ve been struggling with this year, but we finally put it together today.” Alvarado said. “Our two out hitting was big today, it helps us out so much.”
With Blinka and Moss being heroic at the plate it was time for Rudy Gonzales to be the hero on the mound. Gonzales entered the game with two outs and runners on first and second in the sixth inning. Gonzales forced a groundout to the shortstop to end the inning.
In the seventh, Gonzales stayed on the mound, struck out three consecutive Lion hitters, all looking to end the ballgame and seal a Flyer victory in their final regular season game.
“Rudy has been big for us all year,” Alvarado said. “He’s been starting a lot of games, he gives us a quality performance every time he goes out and I've got a lot of confidence in him.”
The Flyers scored all four of their runs with two outs and in the biggest moments their pitching staff came through.
The Lions will join the Flyers in the postseason. Alvarado believes this win is a big momentum booster as they turn their focus to the playoffs.
“We have the capability to play with anybody, we just got to come out and perform all seven innings,” Alvarado said. “If we play our level of baseball and play the way we’re capable of, we can do anything.”
TAPPS Division II District 4
St. Joseph 4, San Antonio Christian 3
San Antonio Christian 000 030 0 –
St. Joseph 020 011 x –
W: Vic Nunez L: Davis Amerman SV: Rudy Gonzales Highlights: (SAC) Bode Allen 1-for-4 1 RBI; Jack Wilcox 1-for-2 1 R 1 HBP; Davis Amerman 1-for-1 2 BB’s, 1 SB, 1 R. (STJ) Bentley Blinka 2-for-4 1 3B, 2 R’s; Eli Moss 1-for-2 1 SB, 1 R, 1 RBI; Jonah Cantu 0-for-1 2 RBI’s. Records: San Antonio Christian 18-8, 8-4, St. Joseph 13-12, 8-4.