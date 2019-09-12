In the opening game of the season, St. Joseph was able to overcome a slow start, which led to 26 unanswered points in its 33-14 victory over Shiner St. Paul.
Conditioning and focusing on playing four quarters of football helped the Flyers mount their comeback.
“We condition a lot,” said St. Joseph head coach Bryan Jones. “We conditioned a little more due to not having a week 1 game.”
This week, the Flyers (1-0) will take on Industrial (1-1) at 7:30 Friday in Bloomington.
The Cobras are coming off a 38-14 loss to Shiner.
“Shiner is an extremely good football team,” said Industrial head coach Jamie Dixon. “They are big, physical and have a ton of speed. The three things a team needs to be great. I see them as a state champion caliber team.”
Controlling the line of scrimmage and executing plays will be key for St. Joseph Friday night.
“We just have to execute better,” Jones said. “We need to play with the same energy we payed with last week. Shiner St. Paul did a good job controlling the line of scrimmage last week. However, we took that back in the third quarter. We started to push the line of scrimmage back in the second half.”
The focus for Industrial is avoiding injuries and getting kids in the game.
“We have some injuries on the offensive and defensive side of the ball,” Dixon said. “In our non-district games, our focus is on staying healthy and getting our kids playing time. St. Joseph is dangerous at their skill positions. We look to contain their speed and tackle. Our offense wears out defenses, and we want to keep their offense on the sideline.”
