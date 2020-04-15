St. Joseph’s Lauren Estraca and Jillian Robles earned first-team honors on the TAPPS Division II, District 6 all-district team released Wednesday.
Both athletes helped the Lady Flyers reach the TAPPS regional round of the playoffs.
Estraca, who led the team in scoring, combined for six goals in the Lady Flyers’ playoff wins over Houston Westbury Christian and San Antonio Holy Cross.
Robles, who plays goalkeeper, finished with 20 saves in goal in the two postseason victories.
Brittany Olivares, who was named to the second-team, added two goals in the team’s playoff wins.
Also earning second-team honors for the Lady Flyers were Randi Culpepper, Emily Llanes, Jenny Pham and Catarina Tejera.
Earning honorable mention for the Lady Flyers were Isabela Garza and Vivien Walliser.
Academic all-state picks for the St. Joseph girls were Culpepper, Estraca, Llanes, Olivares, Pham, Robles and Tejera.
On the boys side, Robbie Alcasabas, Mitul Agarwal and Devin Johnson were named second-team all-district on the TAPPS Division II, District 6 team.
Austin Thompson earned honorable mention and Agarwal was named to the academic all-state team.
