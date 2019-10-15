CORPUS CHRISTI – St. Joseph athletes Lauren Theriot and Nicholas Rodriguez were named TAPPS District 6-5A champions after their performances at the district cross country meet in Corpus Christi.
Theriot and Rodriguez, who are both sophomores, finished in first place at the district meet. Theriot finished with a time of 13:26.80.
Meadow Pratka finished third with a time of 13:40.62, and Krysten Nicholson placed ninth with 14.53.93.
For the boys, Isaac Mahan also finished in the top five with a fourth place finish.
As a team, the Flyers, finished in third place with 74 points, while the Lady Flyers tied for second place with 44 points.
