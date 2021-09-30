Following a dominating 40-0 shutdown against Bloomington, St. Joseph attempts to wrap up non-district play on a winning note.
The Flyers (3-1) will take on Brazos (1-3) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cougar Stadium in Wallis.
St. Joseph’s ground game was in complete control against Bloomington.
The Flyers had good success with their option game out of the pistol formation.
Carter Nelson and Gage Barrera had success running the ball.
Behind the blocking of Hayden Garcia, Hayden Land and Paul Mabray, the duo combined for 325 yards and six touchdowns.
Barrera has rushed for 672 yards on the season, averaging 168 yards per game.
Brazos is coming off a 13-9 loss to Weimar.
The Cougars are a run-oriented team, and the status of their starting quarterback will have an impact on the game.
“They have some athletic kids. They kind of remind me of what we saw against Van Vleck,” said St. Joseph head coach James Duprie. “Their best quarterback has been injured off and on this season. If he plays, they are a lot better team offensively.”
Limiting turnovers is a major focus for St. Joseph against Brazos.
“Our No. 1 goal is to take care of the ball, that’s one of our team goals every week,” Duprie said. “We can’t turn over the ball and expect to win. We need to win the turnover margin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.