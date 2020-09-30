Bloomington's nondistrict game against Victoria St. Joseph has been canceled after six St. Joseph students tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from St. Joseph High School.
It's unclear whether any of the six students are football players.
Tickets for the game, which was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bobcat Field in Bloomington, will not be refunded, high school officials said in the release.
"Our administration has been in contact with the Victoria County Health Department and is following all protocols related to a positive case at a school," St. Joseph coach James Dupire said in the release. "St. Joseph administration is in the process of notifying all students and families who have had "close contact" with a positive student and will complete that process tonight."
The Flyers' district opener against Houston Second Baptist that was scheduled for Oct. 9 has been postponed until Nov. 13.
The football team is scheduled to return to normal scheduled practice on Monday, the release said.
All other athletic sports are able to return to practice Thursday after the school is cleaned.
The football team is scheduled to resume play Oct. 12 against Lutheran South.
