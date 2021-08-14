St. Joseph senior Nick Rodriguez had eight miles to run during his Saturday morning training at Riverside Park.
Six of those miles were part of his normal training routine.
But Rodriguez and teammate Isaac Mahan started the day off capturing gold medals at the VISD cross country relays, winning the varsity boys race with an unofficial time of 22 minutes, 25 seconds.
"I knew coming in, we were going to have one of these races and then a similar version next meet, but after that we'll be having 5Ks," Rodriguez said. "So we've just been preparing for a 5K race and used this race to kind of get a race under our legs and see how we felt."
The relays consisted of two runners from each team running a total of 4 miles over four splits, 2 miles per runner.
The unorthodox nature of the race gave the runners a chance to work on their technique before the longer races later in the season.
"For these races, you can kind of go a little bit faster than your 5K pace," Rodriguez said. "You can kind of see how you feel cause you have a rest in between each mile. You can kind of work on that speed and focusing on each mile rather than just a straight 5K."
Also in the boys race, Bay City's Angel Campos and Juan Martinez finished second, while Victoria East's Lucas Falcon and Joaquin Ynfante took third.
Victoria West's Ashton Richter and Eric Orta beat out East's Donovan Garcia and Grant Biles right at the finish line.
Genevieve Kelley and Brooklyn Simper from Gonzales won the varsity girls race with an unofficial time of 28:08.
"It feels good, it's like a lot of hard work paid off," Kelley said.
"I think this gives us a confidence boost," Simper said. "Cause it's not a 2-mile race, we try to pace it out and do a mile like we should do our whole and it shows we can get our miles in."
St. Joseph's Lauren Theriot and Sarah Ybarra finished second in the varsity girls race with an unofficial time of 28:28.
"Our coach (Steve Jones) told us 'I want to see how you do catching up to people,'" Theriot said. "We were training, running relays in practice. Training shorter distance and stopping and running it again."
St. Joseph was the lone school with Top 2 finishers in both races.
"Everybody's been working hard this summer, getting our runs in," Rodriguez said. "This race kind of shows how hard everyone's been working over the summer."
Also in the girls race, Calhoun's Phoebe Huang and Chelsea Saenz were third, Bay City's Rubi Ortiz and Alizia Gonzales placed fourth and East's Isabella Roth and Evelyn Garcia took fifth.
Runners from Bloomington, Goliad, Rice Consolidated and Odem also competed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.