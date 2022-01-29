The St. Joseph boys basketball team couldn’t help but feel a sense of deja vu.
The Flyers held a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter against Corpus Christi John Paul II.
With 14 seconds left in Saturday’s TAPPS 5A District 4 clash, St. Joseph was clinging to a narrow 2-point lead.
It was almost identical to the teams’ first meeting in Corpus Christi on Jan. 11.
The Centurions picked up the win then and left St. Joseph in fifth place and outside the playoffs at the time.
“We needed defense and free throws,” said Jackson Stefka of the previous meeting. “That’s been a big part of our success so far this season. If we’re able to keep them under 50 points, we’d have a good chance to win.”
Senior guard Dominic Tomanek stepped to the free throw line with 10 seconds left and made a pair of free throws to give the Flyers a 48-44 win.
The win pulled St. Joseph (11-12, 1-4) even with John Paul II (16-13, 1-4) for fourth place.
“This is really big,” said St. Joseph coach Arndra Thompson. “If you drop this, then you get in a bit of a dogfight to get back to winning. This is a blessing. This is a blessing to hard work and listening to the coaches, and it showed.”
Tomanek endured a torrid day at the charity stripe before his game-sealing free throws.
He was 2 of 10 from the free throw line when he drew the foul with 10 seconds left. The makes ended a streak of five straight misses for Tomanek.
“When I hit both of them, I knew the game was secured,” Tomanek said. “Just hitting those last two felt really good.”
The Flyers found themselves behind early in the first half, though.
John Paul II built up an 18-13 lead with 4:25 left in the second quarter on the heels of a 7-0 run.
St. Joseph manufactured an 11-0 run to take a 24-18 advantage with 1:12 left in the first half. Tomanek had 4 points while freshman Kameron Parker scored 5 in that time.
The Flyers were able to capitalize on turnovers during the run after failing to convert earlier takeaways into points. That led to a 29-20 lead at halftime.
“We had those three steals in a row and scored off all three,” Tomanek said. “That just changed the whole momentum of the game right there.”
In total, St. Joseph forced John Paul II into 27 total turnovers.
Tomanek scored 12 points and Stefka delivered a game-high 22 points for the Flyers.
Lady Flyers' comeback falls short
The St. Joseph girls basketball team found itself playing from behind on Saturday.
Eleven first-half turnovers contributed to a deficit as big as 12 points in the first 16 minutes of Saturday’s district tilt with Corpus Christi John Paul II.
Still, the Lady Flyers got a chance in the final seconds to win, but Olivia Hobbs’ shot hit off the front of the rim and out. The Lady Centurions won 50-49.
“It’s really hard. We worked really hard in practice to get that (shot) there,” Hobbs said. “I was thinking, ‘I need to get this.’ But it didn’t end up working out. We worked our butts off this season.”
St. Joseph (5-11, 1-4) rallied to take a 39-38 lead with 6:30 left in the game following Lauren Theriot’s 3-pointer.
“They gave us everything they had, all of them,” said St. Joseph coach Troy Johnson. “It was a team effort and I wouldn’t trade these girls for anything in the world.”
John Paul II (8-11, 3-2) answered right back with a 3 from Madison Olivera. It was her fifth of the game.
Olivera hit three consecutive shots behind the arc to open the second half and extend the Centurions’ lead to 10 at the time.
St. Joseph remains in fourth place after the loss.
TAPPS 5A DISTRICT 4 BOYS
Victoria St. Joseph 48, Corpus Christi John Paul II 44
Points: (JP) C. Dittman 8, R. Hernandez 2, N. Medrano 16, C. Enriquez 3, E. Garcia 15; (SJ) Alfredo Vazquez 3, Kameron Parker 5, Marshall Hobbs 3, Dominic Tomanek 12, Coleman Formme 4, Jack Ward 6, Jackson Stefka 22.
Halftime: St. Joseph 29-20. 3-Pointers: (JP) Dittman 2, Enriquez, Garcia; (SJ) Vazquez, Parker, Hobbs. Records: John Paul II 16-13, 1-4; St. Joseph 11-12, 1-4.
TAPPS 5A DISTRICT 4 GIRLS
Corpus Christi John Paul II 50, Victoria St. Joseph 49
Points: (JP) M. Olivera 15, R. Crain 2, T. Ramos 11, Y. Martinez 12, P. Ortiz 7, D. Garcia 1; (SJ) Eve Brogger 4, Vidhi Panchal 1, Stella McHaney 2, Lauren Theriot 17, Madeline Stefka 6, Megan Miori 2, Ann Claire Miori 10, Olivia Hobbs 7.
Halftime: John Paul II 24-19. 3-Pointers: (JP) Olivera 5, Ortiz; (SJ) Theriot, A. Miori. Records: John Paul II 8-11, 3-2; St. Joseph 5-11, 1-4.
