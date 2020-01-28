The St. Joseph boys were ranked No. 2 in this week’s Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll.
The Flyers are coming off a 66-56 TAPPS District 6-5A win over Brownsville St. Joseph to improve to 4-0 in district play.
Eleven other area teams were also ranked this week.
For the girls, UIL Class 1A state runner up Moulton was ranked No. 9.
In Class 3A, Schulenburg was ranked No. 7.
Beeville, in Class 4A, was No. 4.
The St. Joseph girls were ranked No. 4, Hallettsville Sacred Heart was No. 3, Shiner St. Paul was No. 4 and Victoria Faith Academy was ranked No. 9.
For the boys, Hallettsville earned the No. 7 spot in Class 3A.
Yorktown was ranked No. 19 in Class 1A and Flatonia was No. 20 in Class 2A.
Victoria Faith Academy was ranked No. 6, while Shiner St. Paul was No. 7.
