The energy at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex was electric as the St. Joseph Flyers took the field against the Holy Cross Knights on Friday.
“The fight ... that’s what it was,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “They bring it every time we play them and we need that kind of test. If we really want to see how good we’re going to be, we need to see somebody who’s nasty and physical.”
The teams played a controlled scrimmage with each team taking 40 snaps.
It had all the competitiveness and attitude of a regular season game.
“It’s just good seeing some new jerseys out there,” said St. Joseph quarterback Jacob Bordovsky. “After you’ve been playing against your own guys all summer. Facing a team that gives you new looks only makes you better.”
Jones also spoke about the team having better continuity.
“We did things that we’ve been preaching on in practice and it was hit-and-miss this evening,” he said. “We just have to be consistent; where we’re on the same page and doing the same thing. It was a good thing for us to give up a couple of big plays early to see how we were going to respond, and I’m happy with how our guys handled it.”
St. Joseph will scrimmage John Paul II in Corpus Christi on Thursday before opening the season at home against Shiner St. Paul on Sept. 6.
“These are what scrimmages are for,” Jones said. “As long as we can learn from it and get better, we’ll be good.”
