St. Joseph has suspended student activities for the remainder of the summer.
St. Joseph President John Gilley said in a letter to students and families the decision was made after meeting with five doctors to discuss the spike in COVID-19 cases in the area.
Along with summer strength and conditioning, activities canceled for the next two weeks include volleyball practice, swimming practice, cross country practice, cheer practice, Starlighter practice, and art camp.
Coaches will be allowed to provide at-home workout plans for students.
"This action is not taken lightly," Gilley said in the letter, "and is made to improve our ability to begin student activities on Aug. 3 and school on Aug. 10."
