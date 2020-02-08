St. Joseph captured the TAPPS District 6-5A championship with its 106-61 win over Brownsville St. Joseph on Saturday afternoon at the Flyer Dome.
KeAon Griffin scored a game-high 34 points, while Quincy Johnson and J’Den Miller combined for 32 points.
The Flyers (20-5, 8-0) clinched a first round bye and a home playoff game for the TAPPS area round. A time, date and opponent is still to be determined.
TAPPS District 6-5A
Victoria St. Joseph 106, Brownsville St. Joseph 61
Points — (SJ) D’Ary Patton 9, J’Den Miller 15, KeAon Griffin 34 Quincy Johnson 17, Riley Briggs 8, Collin Omecinski 7, Jacoby Robinson 9, Alex Angerstein 2. 3-pointers: Johnson 2, Miller 2, Griffin 5, Omecinski 1. Records: St. Joseph 20-5, 8-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.