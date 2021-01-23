Despite falling behind early to Brownsville St. Joseph, the Lady Flyers chipped away at the deficit throughout their TAPPS District 4-5A girls basketball game.
In the end, the Lady Bloodhounds hit 3-point shots to take an early lead and used 3-pointers late to seal their 77-71 victory over Victoria St. Joseph.
"The girls did everything they needed to do, showed tremendous heart and effort," said Victoria St. Joseph head coach Troy Johnson. "Their effort doesn't stop. We just need to work on coming out and not putting ourselves in a hole."
Brownsville St. Joseph (9-2, 1-0) opened the game with a 3-pointer and would make eight in the first half to take a 43-34 lead.
The Lady Bloodhounds made 11 3-pointers as a team against the Lady Flyers' one.
After a 9-9 start, Victoria St. Joseph (5-3, 1-2) struggled to make consistent shots and fell into a 17-point deficit midway through the second quarter.
But from there, the Lady Flyers started chipping away.
"We said this is one of the hardest games we've ever played as a team," said senior Maiya Tillman. "We're proud of how we came back. I think it really shows our resilience and shows that even when we're down we can still keep pushing and keep fighting."
Tillman led the Lady Flyers with 28 points and along with seniors Taylor Foeh (22 points) and Heidi Terry (13) made it a one point game heading into the fourth quarter.
Victoria St. Joseph's comeback seemed inevitable, but Brownsville St. Joseph continued making shots.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Lucia Gonzalez and Narda Serna highlighted an 8-0 run by the Lady Bloodhounds that put them back up by 11, killing the Lady Flyers' momentum.
From there the Lady Bloodhounds made their free throws and sealed the win.
"Moving forward we definitely want to build on our intensity and coming out strong," said senior Tara Swor. "We want to work on finishing strong and becoming consistent throughout the whole game, not having ups and downs."
TAPPS District 4-5A
Brownsville St. Joseph 77, Victoria St. Joseph 71
Points: (V) Maiya Tillman 28, Taylor Foeh 21, Heidi Terry 13, Tara Swor 5, Lauren Theriot 2, Emily Webb 2; (B) Lucia Gonzalez 34, Narda Serna 23, Regina Tovar 6, Maria Del Pozo 6, Ale Gonzalez 5, Elise Esparza 2, Natalia Montemayor 1
3-pointers: Terry, Gonzalez 7, Serna 3, Tovar; Halftime: Brownsville St. Joseph 43-34; Records: Victoria St. Joseph 5-3, 1-2; Brownsville St. Joseph 9-2, 1-0
