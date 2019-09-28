Below are the results from the Brenham cross country meet.
St. Joe Results:
Varsity Girls: – 11th Place Team Finish
Lauren Theriot – 8th Place – 14:08.2
Krysten Nicholson – 49th Place – 15:38.1
Sarah Ybarra – 52nd Place – 15:45.4
Madison Galvez – 62nd Place – 16:30.7
Eve Brogger – 69th Place – 16:43.7
Kate Aguayo – 82nd Place – 17:37.1
Ava Corona – 84 Place – 17:41.7
Varsity Boys:
Nicholas Rodriguez – 2nd Place – 18:04.7
Isaac Mahan – 27th Place – 20:01.5
Ryan Hartman – 68th Place – 21:22.0
Sam Whitaker – 100th Place – 22:29.1
Jack Letsinger – 122nd Place – 24:21.2
