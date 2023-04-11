Aleyna St. Jean is used to producing for St. Joseph in the batter’s box this season.
On Tuesday night, the junior shortstop had to produce for her team in a spot she has found herself in only a handful of games — the pitching circle.
St. Jean came through for the Lady Flyers, throwing 14 strikeouts in their 10-1 Division ll, District 4 win over San Antonio TMI Episcopal at the Field of Dreams Sports Complex.
“I don’t pitch often, but I think just coming out tonight. It was big for me,” St. Jean said.
“She did great,” said St. Joseph first-year head coach Raul Chapa. “She hadn’t pitched much this year, but we knew she could pitch, and she went out and did a great job.”
St. Jean also added two RBI’s, the first coming off of a single in the first inning and the other coming off of a solo home run in the fourth inning for the final run of the game.
Seven of the Lady Flyers’ other eight runs were scored in the second inning, three coming off of TMI (8-8, 3-5) errors.
"It's tremendous for us to have innings like that," Chapa said. "It takes a lot of pressure off of the pitcher, gets us into the position to close out games early, so it just takes the pressure off the entire team."
Hannah Zimmerman and Isabella Medina each recorded RBI's in the inning, while Gianna Morris, who ended the game going 2-for-4 and thee runs, added the last RBI of the inning off a double.
“It felt good to be bonded with each other and for everyone to have good hits and good bats and for the energy to be up," she said.
The win now moves top-10-ranked St. Joseph to 19-3 (6-2 in district).
“It’s all about the girls," Chapa said about this season's success. "They bought into the new program and put in a lot of work, and it’s showing and it’s paying off."
TAPPS Division II District 4
St. Joseph 10, San Antonio TMI Episcopal 1
TMI Episcopal 000 100 0 — 1 3 7
St. Joseph 171 100 x — 10 10 4
W: Aleyna St. Jean. L: Catie Miles. Highlights: (STJ) Aleyna St. Jean 2-for-3, 2 RBI’s, 2 R; Gianna Morris 2-for-4, RBI, 3 R; Katelyn Cuellar 1-for-4, RBI, R; Hannah Zimmerman 1-for-3, RBI, R; Isabella Medina 1-for-3, RBI, R; (TMI) Ally Chandler 1-for-3; RBI; Catie Miles 1-for-3; Emily McLaughlin 1-for-3. Records: St. Joseph 19-3, 6-2; TMI 8-8, 3-5.