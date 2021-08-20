BLOOMINGTON — Defense was the name of the game Friday evening as St. Joseph wrapped up its preseason schedule in a scrimmage against Corpus Christi St. John Paul II.
The two teams each traded 10-play series featuring the starters, followed by an additional 10 with the backups. They concluded with a controlled quarter of play.
Yards were tough to come by for John Paul II as the Flyers' first-team defense limited the Centurions to 30 yards rushing and 5 yards passing.
“I felt like from the start we just started flying around on defense, doing what we love," said St. Joseph's Monroe Hobbs. "We wanted to execute."
Hobbs believes it will be the senior leadership that will provide the intensity and drive for the defense.
“As the senior leadership continues this year," Hobbs said, "the intensity of us leading the younger players will only make us better as the season goes on.”
Things were tougher on the offensive side for the Flyers.
St. Joseph mustered 35 yards on the ground during its first controlled series. The offense stayed in the shotgun formation, bouncing between a tight end and open set.
Jackson Stefka was at quarterback for the Flyers' first-team, with Jace Saddler at running back. The offense was unable to score during the 10-play series.
The offense was more productive during the controlled quarter.
The Flyers scored on their first and only series. They put together a 12-play drive in which Stefka ran 20 yards for the lone touchdown of the game. The offense rushed for 53 yards in the quarter.
John Paul II could get nothing going in its two possessions of the quarter. The Centurions were constantly met by a strong defensive front, which held them to 29 yards of total offense.
Stefka sees room for improvement from the offense.
“I feel like we were a little messy to start off with," he said. "We didn’t look clean until the very end of the scrimmage."
St. Joseph coach James Duprie was impressed with the strides the defense has made behind new coordinator Wayne Condra.
“They are getting their assignments down to where it makes it easier for them to react to the ball,” Duprie said.
The Flyers have a first-week bye. They open the season Sept. 3 at Karnes City.
“Karnes City will be good and physical, we will have to match that," Duprie said. "Staying healthy is the key for us as we are not very deep."
