St. Joseph faced a bit more adversity than it expected in its first playoff game against Boerne Geneva.
After having a bye in the TAPPS Class 5A bi-district round, the Lady Flyers fell behind early as the Eagles took Set 1, 25-22, in Tuesday’s area round matchup at the Flyer Dome.
But St. Joseph found its focus to win the next three sets and advance to regionals with a 3-1 (22-25, 25-9, 25-22, 25-18) victory.
“I don’t think they thought they had to fight so hard the first round of playoffs,” said St. Joseph coach Christa Swanlund. “So that was a big wake up call for my hitters and my passers. The next round will be really tough. So it’ll be really exciting to see what we do with it.”
Boerne Geneva took advantage of St. Joseph (29-7) errors and timely hitting to win the first set, but the Lady Flyers regrouped and rolled to a 25-9 win in Set 2.
Four of senior Kerigan Baumgartner’s team-leading 7 aces came in the set and she added the winning kill to tie the game at 1-1.
Baumgartner was third on the team in scoring with 11 kills, while senior Ryan Ward and freshman Adison Ozuna had 17 and 12, respectively.
“It was our focus and determination to really just play together and play for each other,” Baumgartner said. “It helped us come together and help win the second set. The main thing we focused was our focus on putting the ball away and fixing our serve-receive.”
The Eagles came right back and held a 10-5 lead midway through Set 3, but the Lady Flyers chipped away at the score before taking the lead and winning the set with an ace from senior Anna Valenzuela.
St. Joseph had 13 aces in the game but found success keeping the ball alive as Valenzuela and Rhiana Reyes combined for 44 digs. Morgan Korinek got the ball into the hitters’ range as she finished with 42 assists.
“I think the main thing was mentally we had to fight through all of our barriers, all of our nervousness,” Korinek said. “Then once we got the momentum, it’s the main thing that helped us. And then just staying excited on every point.”
St. Joseph jumped out to a 5-0 lead in Set 4 and that momentum carried the entire way as the Lady Flyers won 25-18 to win the game in four sets.
St. Joseph advances to the TAPPS Class 5A regional round against Fort Bend Christian on Saturday in Bay City at a time to be determined.
“It feels really good to have won and to know that we have the fight in this,” Baumgartner said. “We have to carry that with us throughout the rest of playoffs cause it’s only going to get harder as we push to state.”
TAPPS CLASS 5A Area
Victoria St. Joseph 3, Boerne Geneva 1
Geneva 25 9 22 18
St. Joseph 22 25 25 25
Highlights: (STJ) Ryan Ward 17 kills, 2 blocks, 7 digs, 2 aces; Adison Ozuna 12 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 1 dig; Kerigan Baumgartner 11 kills, 2 blocks, 1 assist, 15 digs, 7 aces; Morgan Korinek 1 kill, 1 block, 42 assists, 7 digs; Bridget Bludau 4 kills, 5 blocks, 4 digs, 1 ace; Channing Metzler 3 kills, 2 blocks 1 dig; Rhiana Reyes 26 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist; Anna Valenzuela 18 digs, 1 ace; Elena Rodriguez 10 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist. Records: St. Joseph 29-7.
