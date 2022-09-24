St. Joseph was glad for the challenge Goliad presented them with Saturday morning.
After starting off district play 5-0, the Lady Flyers faced the Tigerettes and won in four neck-and-neck sets (25-23, 24-26, 25-21, 25-19) at home in a non-district game.
“Our district is inconsistent as far as being good or bad on the teams that we play," said St. Joseph head coach Christa Swanlund. "So it’s good in the middle of district to be able to play a tough team and kind of keep us on our toes."
Sophomore outside hitter Adison Ozuna, who finished the game with a team-high 29 kills, was also pleased with the win.
“The win boosted our confidence and we really like playing competitive teams because it’s just so much fun, and they give us a run for our money,” Ozuna said. “I think we’re going to go into the rest of district very confident and ready to go from playing tough teams.”
Ozuna got going early, recording eight kills in the first set. However, her and the Lady Flyers (27-4) opened up the second set slower, ultimately dropping it to the Tigerettes (21-12, 2-0).
“We dug ourselves into too deep of a hole and we couldn’t get out of it the whole game,” said junior setter Morgan Korinek. “We were just fighting to get a tie, then at the end of the set where we should have been working on winning we were working on catching up.”
It was the play from Goliad freshman Karolynn Youngblood, who finished the game with 40 assists and 22 digs, that helped the Tigerettes win the second set, recording four aces during a 5-0 run.
“Our server that started us off is one of our best servers that gets us a lot of points," said Goliad head coach Jess Odem. "So we knew if we could protect her as far as defense that we were able to gain some points off of her."
The Lady Flyers rebounded in the next two sets, behind the play from Ozuna and Korinek. Korinek ended the game with a team-high 49 assists, and added another 10 digs.
“I think we all just took a deep breath, and we were just like ‘let’s just finish this, we need one more set,’ and we just made everything crisp and cleaned everything up,” Korinek said. “Our setter hitter connections were working better, those sets so everything worked out.”
Although Goliad lost to the Lady Flyers, Odem was still pleased with her team’s performance considering the injuries that they entered the game with.
“I think we played really well,” Odem said. “We’re missing (Abby Yanta) right now, so that’s a key factor to our offense, defense, and communication on the court, so I was coming into this game with high expectations, but still knowing it was going to be a little but more difficult and we were going to have to work harder.”