YOAKUM — Victoria St. Joseph had a difficult time on offense, as it fell 24-7 to Houston Lutheran South in a TAAPS Division II, District 4 game Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
The Flyers (4-3, 0-2) could only muster three first downs, while their defense battled a tough Lutheran South offense.
The Pioneers (6-1, 2-0) had their hands full against the aggressive Flyer defensive front and were limited to 263 yards of total offense.
Lutheran South's passing attack, led by quarterback Tyler Saunders, provided 158 yards.
St. Joseph took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard run by Monroe Hobbs with 32 seconds left in the second quarter.
“We just had a difficult time executing on offense tonight,” Hobbs said. “We had some great calls by the coaches on offense and defense tonight, trying to get us the win. I see us getting to the playoffs, but it is going to take a lot of work to get us to where we can execute better and get wins.”
Lutheran South scored for the first time late in the third quarter on an 8-yard pass from Saunders to receiver Joel Hutchins.
The teams traded punts early on in the fourth quarter until Lutheran South's Cade Goldstraw intercepted a pass, setting up a Saunders' 8-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Cox.
The Pioneers put the clamps on the St. Joseph running game, limiting Gage Barrera to 88 yards on 12 carries.
“We had some issues on offense," said St. Joseph coach James Durpie. "We’ll have to go look at the film and see if it’s something Lutheran South was able to do on defense, or something we are not doing. We just have to make corrections and go from there."
Lutheran South kicker Nick Hatch nailed a 30-yard field goal to put Lutheran South up 17-7 with 2:56 remaining in the fourth quarter.
Lutheran South scored its final touchdown on a 2-yard run by Hutchins that was set up by an interception.
The Flyers need to win two out of their final three games to claim a playoff berth.
“I think the whole mentality of the team from the beginning to the end was different than it was last week when we played Second Baptist," Duprie said. "We need to keep that mentality going forward. I told the kids we have three games in front of us. We need to put this one behind us and work towards our goal of getting to the playoffs."
