YOAKUM — It was tough night offensively for Victoria St. Joseph as it fell 24-7 at the hands of Houston Lutheran South Academy in a TAAPS Division II District 4 matchup on Friday.
The Flyers (4-3, 0-2) could only muster up three first downs, while their defense battled a tough Lutheran South offense.
The Pioneers’ (6-1, 2-0) offense had their hands full against the aggressive Flyer defensive front as they were limited to 263 yards of total offense. The Pioneer passing attack, led by quarterback Tyler Saunders, struck for 158 of their total yards.
St. Joseph’s Monroe Hobbs scored the lone Flyer touchdown with 32 seconds left in the first half, sending the Flyers into halftime with a 7-0 lead.
“We just had a difficult time executing on offense tonight,” Hobbs said. “We had some great calls by the coaches on offense and defense tonight, trying to get us the win. I see us getting to the playoffs, but it is going to take a lot of work to get us to where we can execute better and get wins,” he continued.
Lutheran South was able to score against the Flyers defense for the first time late in the third quarter. Saunders hit receiver Joel Hutchins from 8 yards out to tie the game at seven.
The teams traded punts early on in the fourth quarter until Pioneer defensive back Cade Goldstraw picked off a Flyer pass, setting up a Saunders 8-yard touchdown pass to Kaleb Cox.
Down 14-7, the Flyers kept battling. Lutheran South’s defense was just a bit too much for the Flyers' running attack to handle. The Pioneers held St. Joseph running back Gage Barrera to 88 yards on 12 carries.
“We had some issues on offense," said St. Joseph coach James Durpie. "We’ll have to go look at the film and see if it’s something Lutheran South was able to do on defense, or something we are not doing. We just have to make corrections and go from there."
Lutheran South kicker Nick Hatch nailed a 30-yard field goal to put Lutheran South up 17-7 with 2:56 remaining.
Following an interception, Lutheran South scored its final touchdown with over a minute to go in the game on a Hutchins 2-yard run.
The Flyers need to win two out of their final three games to earn a trip to the postseason.
Duprie saw improvement out of the Flyers following last weeks’ 44-0 loss to Houston Second Baptist.
“I think the whole mentality of the team from the beginning to the end was different than it was last week when we played Second Baptist," Duprie said. "We need to keep that mentality going forward. I told the kids we have three games in front of us. We need to put this one behind us and work towards our goal of getting to the playoffs."
