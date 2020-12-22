Taylor Foeh hasn’t had long to acclimate with her St. Joseph basketball teammates.
Coming off a TAPPS Class 5A state title in volleyball, Foeh and Maiya Tillman have only been with the team for a few weeks but have already been thrust into large roles with the team.
“The girls that already were in basketball were ahead of us for sure,” Foeh said. “But once we came in they just were so welcoming and really have helped me and Maiya through it and we’ve learned a lot. We’ve really meshed and fit in with them.”
St. Joseph (1-1) played just its second game of the season Tuesday against Faith Academy (1-4) in a TAPPS non-district matchup and the Lady Flyers came out on top 37-33.
It was even in the first, as both teams traded baskets on the way to a 10-10 tie.
Faith Academy built a lead in the first quarter that St Joseph trimmed into in the second, but a shot at the halftime buzzer by Ayana Moten gave the Lady Cougars a 22-20 lead.
“The girls hustled and they played hard all over the court,” said Faith Academy head coach John Meadows.
“With a game that close, I really think there at the end I could have made some adjustments. When your down by four with a couple of minutes left that’s on the coaching. The girls brought the game back and I’m just incredibly proud of their effort and what they put out there tonight.”
Things stayed close in the third but St. Joseph was able to regain the lead, scoring seven points and the Lady Flyers ran away with things in the fourth quarter.
“They really started to pick it up there in the third quarter and we started to get to the rim,” said St. Joseph head coach Troy Johnson. “When you get to the rim that’s when good things happen and we weren’t doing that as well in the first half and that’s on me. You can’t settle for jump shots and expect to win and they did a great job of realizing that and attacking there in the second half.”
Tillman led the way for St. Joseph with 12 points while Foeh and Heidi Terry had 10.
Despite the loss, Meadows thought there was lots of positives for Faith Academy to take from the game.
“This team everyday gets better,” Meadows said. “They’re smarter everyday and their basketball acumen gets better everyday. They’ve gotten so much better at knowing where people are and where the ball is and they see things that they didn’t at the beginning of the season. We just have to keep building on that.”
With district play approaching next month, the Lady Flyers know how important it is to get themselves prepared.
“We just have to keep our focus and make sure we get better everyday,” Foeh said. “This district is going to be really close and we just have to keep working and helping out each other. That’s the most important thing.”
non-district
St. Joseph 37, Faith Academy 33
Points: (SJ) Maiya Tillman 12, Taylor Foeh 10, Heidi Terry 10, Lauren Theriot 2, Tara Swor 3; (F) Hannah Bazar 8, Kamilah Stafford 11, Jaylen Dorset 4, Ayana Moten 4, Analissa Castillo 6;
3-pointers: Stafford, Castillo, Terry 3; Halftime: 22-20 Faith; Records: St. Joseph 1-1, Faith Academy 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.