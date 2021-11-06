BLOOMINGTON — The St. Joseph Flyers entertained a homecoming crowd at Bobcat Stadium on Friday night with an offensive explosion, defeating Spring Frassati Catholic 55-24 in a TAPPS Division II District 4 matchup.
The Flyers (5-5, 1-5) rushed for 345 yards, and quarterback Jackson Stefka completed 7 of 9 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
St. Joseph's option-based offense started quickly, scoring on its first drive on a Gage Barrera 11-yard run.
Barrera led the offense, carrying 13 times for 177 yards.
Frassati (4-6, 0-5) countered with its passing attack. The Falcons' 6-foot-4 receiver Zamari Bruce made a number of impressive catches.
Bruce caught a 42-yard pass from quarterback Cooper Marquardt to answer the St. Joseph touchdown. The Falcons were unable to convert the two-point play.
The Flyers added to their lead on a Stefka 2-yard touchdown run, and a 10-yard touchdown pass from Stefka to Carter Nelson.
The Stefka-to-Nelson touchdown was set up by a fumble recovery by Hayden Land.
Bruce got the Falcons back on the board early in the second quarter with his second touchdown reception of the game.
The Falcons pulled to within 21-12, but would get no closer.
The scoring continued for the Flyers in the first half on a 21-yard touchdown run by Barrera, and Monroe Hobbs' 4-yard scoring run.
Nelson picked off a last-minute pass, sending the Flyers into halftime with a comfortable 35-12 lead.
“Tonight’s win felt great," Stefka said. "The team played hard and everyone gave 100 percent. In the fourth quarter, guys who didn’t get to play a lot were able to get in the game, and they gave it all they had. I think it was a great way to finish as a senior with a win."
St. Joseph coach James Duprie hopes the win will provide the team with positive momentum going into the offseason.
“It was a lot of fun," he said. "We were able to play everyone. We were able to get some of our young kids in and get a look at them. We talked in length this week about wanting to end this season on a win. We wanted it to be a win in the playoffs. We’re not satisfied with the way the season ended. We are going to put in the effort to get where we want to be next season.”
A number of St. Joseph seniors were able to get in the final reps of their career in the second half.
Among those was running back Trey Lawrence, who scored on a 2-yard run to end the third quarter.
Stefka added a 32-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, followed by a Jace Saddler's 22-yard touchdown run.
Barrera is ready to get to work in anticipation for the 2022 season.
“We definitely have a lot of work to do in the offseason, but we are going to come back next year stronger and make the playoffs,” he said.
