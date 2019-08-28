Under first-year head coach Bryan Jones, St. Joseph returned to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2014. This season, Jones and the Flyers look to build upon their 2018 success and advance into the TAPPS Division II, District 5 playoffs.
The Flyers have a strong returning senior class to lean on, and Jones has been pleased with the effort the players have put in over the summer.
“They’ve been working hard for us all summer long,” he said.
The Flyers spent the summer in the weight room, conditioning and participating in 7on7 tournaments.
“I don’t even feel like we got a break this summer,” Jones said.
Led by senior quarterback Jacob Bordovsky, the Flyers’ offense is poised to put points on the board. Bordovsky will be surrounded by senior running backs KeAon Griffin, Quincy Johnson and J’Den Miller.
Drake Hale, who transferred from Victoria East, is also expected to see action in the backfield this season.
Bordovsky will have many receiving options. Griffin, Miller, Alex Angerstein, Jacoby Robinson and Edward Clay will see action at wide receiver.
The offensive line will be anchored by senior D’Ary Patton at tackle.
Jones sees juniors Matthew Janak, Steven DeLeon and George Pena stepping up for his team.
“Janak will be a safety and wide receiver,” Jones said. “Pena and DeLeon will be on the offensive and defensive lines. They are going to have to step up for us this year.”
Houston Second Baptist remains the team to beat if a district title is to be won. Houston Lutheran South is poised to secure the second playoff spot. St. Joseph, which is picked to finish third by Dave Cambell’s Texas Football Magazine, will look to challenge those teams for the district title.
“From top to bottom, this is the most competitive district in 5A,” Jones said. “Anytime you have those Houston teams involved, it’s going to be tough.”
Cypress Community Christian, Houston Westbury Christian and Fort Bend Christian will round out the district.
The Flyers open the season on a bye week, followed by 10 straight games. Their first game will be against Shiner St. Paul. The following week, they will face Industrial. Hallettsville Sacred Heart and a trip to Uvalde to play Rocksprings will round out the non-district schedule.
