St. Joseph is coming off its first playoff win in 10 years after last week’s win over San Antonio Holy Cross.
Now, the team has an opportunity to knock off a familiar opponent in Houston Second Baptist on Friday night at Wharton Eddie Joseph Memorial Stadium.
The Flyers (7-3) last faced Second Baptist (11-0) Oct. 11.
St. Joseph took a 12-7 lead into halftime against the Eagles before surrendering 23 unanswered points in the second half. Statistically, the two teams were relatively even. Each team ran the ball 26 times, with the Flyers out-rushed the Eagles 179 to 143 yards. The Achilles heel for the Flyers in the game was their four turnovers. They lost two fumbles while throwing two interceptions.
“For us, it’s about overcoming that mental hurdle of facing Second Baptist,” said St. Joseph coach Bryan Jones. “We have to feel like we can overcome that obstacle of beating Second Baptist, something nobody has done this year.”
The Flyers have improved each week since then, outscoring their opponents by 157 points. The Flyers are led by senior running back KeAon Griffin, who is coming off yet another stellar game. Griffin ran for 257 yards on 17 carries, scoring 3 touchdowns, leading the Flyers in their playoff victory over Holy Cross. While the Second Baptist defense will have their hands full with Griffin, running backs Quincy Johnson and Drake Hale can provide explosive runs at any time. Dual threat quarterback J’Den Miller also has the ability to cause havoc for the Eagle defense.
“The one thing we got out of the first game with Second Baptist is that we can play with them,” Jones said.
Defensively, the Flyers’ defense will have their hands full with Eagle quarterback Josh Johnson. The Flyers limited Johnson to 37 yards rushing along with 110 passing in their first meeting. Since then, the Eagles’ offense has relied heavily on his ability to run the ball.
“Josh makes their team go,” Jones said. “They are running him more now than they’ve run him before. They didn’t run him much against us, but last week they ran him a lot. He’s going to be priority number one.”
Limiting turnovers and continuing success running the ball is the formula for success tonight according to Jones.
The winner will advance to the semifinals against the winner of Friday’s Austin Regents-Houston Lutheran South game.
