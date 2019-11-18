St Joseph swim team came in eighth place overall at the New Braunfels Fall Invitational swim meet over the weekend with a total of 39 points. The St. Joseph boys finished with a total of 28 points, good for eighth place among the boys teams while the Flyers girls came in ninth place with 11 points.
Faith Academy also competed as a team and came in ninth place overall and seventh place in the girls with 32 points. Gwen Eyre was the teams only swimmer and fame in second place in the 200 yard freestyle with a time of 2:11.35 and fourth place in the girls 500 yard freestyle with a time of 6:04.04.
Below are the individual results.
St. Joseph: girls 50 yard freestyle- 21. Avery Reyes, 32.60; 24. Carolyn Chang, 33.43; 39. JuliAnna Stevens, 38.50; Aries Joseph, 42.73; boys 50 yard freestyle: 21. Grant Carson, 28.31; 30. Nick Rodriguez, 33.49; boys 100 yard freestyle- 14. Grant Carson, 1:04.67; 19. Nick Rodriguez, 1:18.76; girls 100 yard backstroke- 14. Carolyn Chang, 1:26.85; 20. JuliAnna Stevens. 1:41.61; Aries Vara, 1:52.34; girls 100 yard breaststroke- 19. Avery Reyes, 1:39.63;
