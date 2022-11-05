ALTAIR — St. Joseph had one hand on a state tournament ticket.
The Lady Flyers led Houston Lutheran South 2-1 in their TAPPS Class 5A regional championship match after taking the first and third sets by scores of 25-8 and 25-11, respectively. St. Joseph even led the fourth set 13-10 at one point.
But the Pioneers rallied to close on a 15-7 run in the set to force a fifth set in which they used an 8-0 start to eventually end St. Joseph’s playoff run (25-8, 22-25, 25-11, 20-25, 8-15).
“After the first set, I think we were really confident, not cocky, that we’ve got this and we had the potential to finish this in three sets,” said senior libero Rhiana Reyes, who is the lone graduating starter for St. Joseph. “But we can’t get comfortable. We can’t slack off. We can’t get comfortable because it doesn’t matter. You can beat a team in the first set 25-2 and they’ll come back. It’s the fight and the heart, not only the skill.”
The Lady Flyers fall to 37-6 to end their season, which culminated in the regional championship for a second consecutive year.
Lutheran South (30-9-2) committed a total of 52 errors compared to St. Joseph’s 30, making the loss tougher to swallow.
“It was disappointing not seeing us put those plays away every single time,” said head coach Christa Swanlund. “It’s one thing we’ve kind of struggled with, making the big plays when they count and every ball being that big play for us.”
St. Joseph got as good a start it could ask for in the first set.
Against the Pioneers’ two 6-foot-tall hitters Kirra Musgrove and Kenna Sambrano, the Lady Flyers managed to score on four blocks in the set and held the duo to four kills as St. Joseph went on a 20-5 run.
“It was really important for us to take that lead and run with it through three sets,” said junior hitter Maddie Stefka. “But after the first set, I think we got a little too comfortable. But I’m still really proud of the way each of us played.”
Musgrove accounted for four of the Pioneers’ first eight points in the final set.
Sophomore outside hitter Adison Ozuna picked up a double-double of 24 kills and 14 digs with four blocks, and junior setter Morgan Korinek also posted a double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs.
But the Lady Flyers knew they needed production outside of their usual playmakers and got a boost from sophomore Emily Streiff’s nine kills. Bridget Bludau was credited with 10 blocks.
“It’s really huge, especially for my middles,” Swanlund said. “It’s challenging for them mentally not to get as many sets as my (outside hitters), but they sure showed up when they needed to.”
Despite the loss, Reyes said she’ll look back at the season’s good memories, including St. Joseph’s 15-match unbeaten run to open the season.
“I’m going to be so proud once all these emotions go away,” she said.
Sam is the Assistant Sports Editor with experience covering high school sports in West Texas, South Texas and anywhere in between. Sam graduated from Angelo State University in 2017, where he also featured as a punter on their football team.