With a playoff spot already secured, Victoria St. Joseph looked to wrap up their home schedule on a positive note, hosting Corpus Christi Incarnate Word Academy.
Seniors Taylor Foeh, Tara Swor, Heidi Terry, Maiya Tillman and Emily Webb were all honored during the pregame senior day festivities, but the Lady Flyers had a tough outing against IWA.
Falling behind in the first quarter, St. Joseph fought but could not finish off the comeback, falling 57-46 to the Lady Angels.
"It's tough, but we played a pretty good ball club," said St. Joseph head coach Troy Johnson. "We just can't have single digit scoring quarters. That's what hurt us. We had two of them, and it hurt us. Other than that, they played extremely hard."
Terry opened the game with a 3-pointer and would score the first basket for St. Joseph (7-4, 3-3) in each quarter. Terry finished second on the team with 15 points and led all players with three 3-pointers.
She helped the Lady Flyers jump out to a 7-5 start, but IWA (12-10, 4-1) would tie the game shortly thereafter and finish the first on an 8-2 run to lead 15-11.
"It's obviously tough, but we did well, and I think we can always do better," Terry said. "I think at practice we will come back and work harder and be ready for our game on Wednesday."
IWA's defense succeeded in cutting off St. Joseph's passing lanes and forced turnovers that the Lady Angels converted into easy layups.
Conversely, St. Joseph struggled under the basket and got into foul trouble as IWA led 30-24 at halftime.
"Our shooting wasn't well tonight. We didn't shoot the ball well tonight," Johnson said. "The other night it seemed like everything we had went in and tonight we had a hard time finding the basket."
St. Joseph mounted a comeback in the third, helped by Tillman's team leading 18 points, cutting the deficit to four points.
But IWA came right back, spearheaded by Catherine Thomas' 29 points, to push its lead to double digits.
Even once IWA got into foul trouble, the Lady Flyers' seven made free throws were not enough to cut into the Lady Angels' lead as IWA came away with the victory.
For a group of seniors that have played together since their eighth grade summers, the home loss is a tough one.
"We always have a special bond and work really well together, it's hard being the last game, but I'm excited for what the future holds," Terry said. "I think especially since it's senior year and playoffs are coming up, we really want to work hard and go into playoffs with a win."
The Lady Flyers close out the regular season on Wednesday when they play at Brownsville St. Joseph on Wednesday.
TAPPS District 4-5A
Corpus Christi IWA 57, Victoria St. Joseph 46
Points: (STJ) Maiya Tillman 18, Heidi Terry 15, Taylor Foeh 6, Emily Webb 4, Lauren Theriot 2, Tara Swor 1; (IWA) Catherine Thomas 29, Talayah Chanyaman 17, Lily Smith 5, Emma Romanczyk 2, Macy Gonzales 2, Rachel Behnke 1, Ella Goodman 1
3-pointers: Terry 3, Thomas, Chanyaman, Smith; Halftime: IWA 30-24; Records: St. Joseph 7-4, 3-3; IWA 12-10, 4-1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.