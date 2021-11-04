St. Joseph has eyes on a victory Friday night against Spring Frassati in Bloomington to wrap up the week’s homecoming activities.
While the alumni enjoy food and tailgating, the Flyers offense looks to light up the scoreboard behind the efforts of Jackson Stefka, Gage Barrera, Logan Meador, Carter Nelson and Monroe Hobbs.
Although the Flyers (4-5, 0-4) were eliminated from playoff contention last week, there are many things to play for. St. Joseph has the opportunity to finish the season at the .500 mark. This will be the final game as a Flyer for the senior class and the underclassmen will be showcasing their talents for next season.
“I told the kids it’s now auditions for next year,” said St. Joseph coach James Duprie. “We have to start working now if we want something different next year.”
Stefka is coming into Friday’s contest with 690 passing yards and four touchdowns under his belt. He will look for receiving targets Meador, Nelson and Hobbs.
Barrera leads the team in rushing with 1,199 yards, 12 touchdowns, averaging 7.27 yards a carry.
Stefka, running the option attack, has had 462 yards on the ground and two touchdowns, averaging 7.22 yards a carry. The duo will be a handful for Frasatti (4-5, 0-4) who has had its issues stopping the run.
Hobbs leads the defensive unit with 97 tackles, five sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss. Nelson will look to slow down Frassati’s best weapon, wide receiver Zamari Bruce. The 6-foot-4 senior has 777 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.
Frassati has struggled on defense giving up an average of 36 points a game. Duprie sees this as an opportunity to get the Flyers back on the winning track, as well as preparing for the future.
“I think we could turn the game into what it was last year where we beat them by 50, or it could be a close ballgame, those are the only two options I think,” Duprie said. “I think this team will only get better going forward. We are light years away from where we were last last year. The seniors will surely be missed, but with the group that is following them, I think we’ll even be better, if we work hard,” he continued.
Barrera has confidence in his teammates ability to execute on offense to seal the win.
“The linemen started blacking better and started opening up some holes in the second half (last week),” he said. “We run our plays right and execute, we’ll get the win.”
