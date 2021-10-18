The St. Joseph boys and girls cross country team finished second in their respective races at the TAPPS District 5-5A meet on Saturday at Coleto Creek Park.
Nicholas Rodriguez and Lauren Theriot took gold in the boys and girls races respectively.
Isaac Mahan placed sixth in the boys race. In the girls race, Sarah Ybarra was sixth, Kloe Cowan was seventh, Mia Rodriguez was eighth and Emma Schilhab was tenth.
The Flyers and Lady Flyers will compete at the TAPPS 5A State Championship meet at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course in Waco on Nov. 1.
(0) comments
